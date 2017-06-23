Apple highlight's Canada's favorite apps and games to celebrate the country's 150th birthday

In the run-up to Canada Day next week, Apple has created a special section of its iOS App Store in Canada specifically for Canada's 150th birthday. The Canada 150 section highlights apps developed both by Canadians and in Canada, as well as those apps from other parts of the world that are popular within the country.

From the App Store:

Canadians my be famous for saying we're sorry, but when it comes to building great apps, there's no need to apologize. Canada is home to some of the world's greatest talent, and we're thrilled to celebrate these inspiring creators as part of Canada's 150th birthday. Scroll down to explore the list of Canadians' 150 most-downloaded apps and games of all time!

The list includes apps like password manager 1Password, medical app Akira, and games like Alto's Adventure. You can find the whole list of apps in the Canadian App Store now.