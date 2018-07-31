The high-end VR market has some amazing VR painting and drawing applications such as Google's Tilt Brush and Oculus' Medium. You can create 3D modules, animations, lush environments all whilst you are inside the medium itself rather than just looking at a flat computer monitor. For the more entry-level VR segment, Cyber Paint is the go-to, immerse-yourself-in-your-creation VR painting application on headsets like the Oculus Go and the HTC Vive Focus.

Apple really wants VR/AR on its platforms

Apple has long been known as a premier platform for content creators. It seems that Apple does not want to be left behind in that regard in the VR/AR space, and as such it has hired Sterling Crispin, the developer behind Cyber Paint.According to Variety: