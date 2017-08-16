Apple hires former WGN America head to bolster its video content team

Apple has hired Matt Cherniss to be part of its development team for original video content. Cherniss was previously the head of WGN America an Tribune Media, where he oversaw the creation of shows such as Manhattan, Underground, and Outsiders.

From Variety:

Matt Cherniss, the former president and general manager of WGN America and Tribune Studios, has joined Apple to oversee development at their new worldwide video unit, Variety has confirmed. He will serve under Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the former presidents of Sony Pictures Television who joined the tech giant back in June to oversee the company's growing push into original content.

Apple has recently been more proactive in promoting it original video content efforts, after years of quiet development. The company has already released its first set of original shows through Apple Music, including reality competition series Planet of the Apps and musical variety series Carpool Karaoke: The Series.