According to a new report from The New York Times, Apple has hired John Giannandrea, Google's now-former chief of search and artificial intelligence. He will reportedly take over the company's efforts in machine learning and A.I.

Apple said on Tuesday that Mr. Giannandrea will run Apple's "machine learning and A.I. strategy," and become one of 16 executives who report directly to Apple's chief executive, Timothy D. Cook.

Perhaps sensing the concern some might have for an artificial intelligence expert from Google joining the famously privacy-focused company, Tim Cook seemed to quell concerns in an email to Apple employees:

"Our technology must be infused with the values we all hold dear. John shares our commitment to privacy and our thoughtful approach as we make computers even smarter and more personal."