Apple is stepping up its original video content efforts, and has brought on a couple of Sony executives to help. Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg will lead worldwide video programming, reporting to Apple's SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue.

From Apple:

"Jamie and Zack are two of the most talented TV executives in the world and have been instrumental in making this the golden age of television," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services. "We have exciting plans in store for customers and can't wait for them to bring their expertise to Apple — there is much more to come."

Erlicht and Van Amburg previously worked at Sony Pictures Television as presidents, and their pair have helped shepherd numerous popular programs, including Breaking Bad, Justified, and The Crown.

Apple's recent programming efforts Planet of the Apps, a reality show that premiered just last week, along with the upcoming Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which debuts in August.