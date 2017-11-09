Today Apple announced that this November 11, Apple Watch users will be able to compete in a special Activity Challenge designed to help raise awareness of Veterans Day. If they complete the challenge, they will receive a special badge representing their achievement as well as a sticker that can be used in iMessage.

In order to obtain the badge and sticker as well as show support for veterans, all Watch owners will need to do is get active for 11 minutes more on November 11. You can do this within the native Workout app or, if you prefer, with any third-party Apple Watch app that tracks your physical activity and adds your workouts to Apple HealthKit. However, presumably because Veterans Day is a U.S. holiday, only users in the United States will be able to participate and collect the award. If you live outside the U.S. but would still like to participate, you may be able to fudge the system by changing your region, though that's not a guaranteed solution.

In addition to completing the Activity Challenge, interested users will also be able to browse iTunes for curated collections of media like movies and TV shows related to the holiday. Apple also offers both podcasts iBooks about the sacrifices veterans have made, some even written or created by veterans themselves. If you are a veteran, Apple's App Store will feature a collection of apps for those who have served, covering everything from health and wellness to military news. Many of these apps have been developed by the Department of Veteran Affairs.

The Veterans Day Activity Challenge will be available starting today, but note that you'll only receive the badge and sticker if you do the workout on the 11th itself.