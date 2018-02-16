A few Apple employees, attention on their iPhones, have walked into the big glass walls at the company's new Apple Park campus. It's got Apple, it's got schadenfreude and, of course, it's got a headline.

There's been one hiccup since it opened last year: Apple employees keep smacking into the glass.

The centerpiece of Apple Inc.'s new headquarters is a massive, ring-shaped office overflowing with panes of glass, a testament to the company's famed design-obsessed aesthetic.

People have been talking about this for a while, so it's interesting to see both how long it took to get reported in the business publications and the way in which it was reported.

First, it's not funny. I've run into my share of patio doors and it hurts — you take a hit both physically and to your pride. So, empathy. Second, Apple isn't new to big panes of glass. If you go look at Apple Retail Stores with big panes of glass, you'll notice frosted stickers/stenciling that hopefully make them easier to distinguish from empty space.

Apple Park has been installing these as well. If memory serves, the Visitor Center already had them up last time I was there.

Maybe employees racing around with faces buried in iPhones, iPads, and Macs will necessitate more than just frosted stickers/stenciling. We'll see.

In the meantime, hope anyone and everyone impacted is doing ok.