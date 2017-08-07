Apple joins the rest of us on the 'gram — and it could mean your iPhone photography getting featured in a BIG way!

You'd think that a company as big and as techy as Apple would have hopped on the Instagram bandwagon ages ago, but — surprise surprise! — it didn't, and we've had an apple-shaped hole in our hearts for a long time.

This week, Apple finally launched its official Instagram page where the key focus is featuring iPhone photography from Apple users around the globe.

How can I get featured on Apple's Instagram?

Simple! Tag #ShotoniPhone for an opporunity to get featured.

Will you be following Apple on Instagram?

Are you someone who loves using Instagram? If so, are you going to give Apple a follow?

Let us know what you think about Apple joining Instagram in the comments below!