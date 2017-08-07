Apple joins the rest of us on the 'gram — and it could mean your iPhone photography getting featured in a BIG way!
You'd think that a company as big and as techy as Apple would have hopped on the Instagram bandwagon ages ago, but — surprise surprise! — it didn't, and we've had an apple-shaped hole in our hearts for a long time.
This week, Apple finally launched its official Instagram page where the key focus is featuring iPhone photography from Apple users around the globe.
#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Fabien B. @fabienbaron "These photographs are my personal mood board. This is what I see and like." - 2. Jess R. @jessronagrooming "If I could choose only one type of dog to groom for the rest of my life what would it be? Oh my gosh. A poodle!" - 3. Josh N. @bellpayphoneproject "This is street furniture that's been around for almost a century and it will be gone soon. Gone forever… and I'll be telling my grandkids about this nerdy project where I took pictures of phones with a telephone." - 4. Brock D. @brockdavis "I've created so many things just to make my kids laugh at breakfast time." - 5. Olivier C. @oli_op "I am drawn to things that look mundane at first, but then become magical because you've changed one factor - the speed at which you see it."
How can I get featured on Apple's Instagram?
Simple! Tag #ShotoniPhone for an opporunity to get featured.
#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Maurice H. @bloomandplume "If people like photos of flowers and people like photos of me, why not just put the two together?" - 2. RJ P. @rockadeezy "The landing is the hard part. If I really want to be horizontal I land on all fours. Like a cat. But if the ground's too hot, or it's hard terrain I'll land on my feet." - 3. Jeryl T. @j9ryl "Just because I'm colorblind doesn't make photography a guessing game. There's always a direction I want to go. A mood I want to create." - 4. Britainy W. @lanadeathray "Owls are kinda like the ninjas of the bird world. Like, that mouse never saw it coming." - 5. Koci H. @koci "I can walk outside, tap a piece of glass, and suddenly I've captured something. With another tap, I can share it with the entire world. If that's not magic, I don't know what is."
Will you be following Apple on Instagram?
#ShotoniPhone by… - 1. Dawn D. @dawn_denfeld "When I was diagnosed with degenerative spinal arthritis, I needed to find a hobby that didn't require a lot of walking. Now, I love to capture water drop refractions and reflections on flowers, dandelions, and cobwebs that I gather from my garden." - 2. Chinami M. @1000wave "My grandmother is constantly laughing whenever we shoot photos and I always enjoy seeing her smile. I'm just a greedy grandchild, hoping to squeeze as many smiles as I can." - 3. Kevin R. @kevinruss "The sounds at this chapel were unlike any sounds I was hearing anywhere else. So I added sound to the photo just to have people feel what I felt." - 4. John D. @abstractconformity "As captain of a ship, I go around the world. At times, we've gotten voyage instructions from the office and literally had to go get an atlas off the shelf cause we're like, 'Where in the world is this?'"
