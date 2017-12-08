After adding some new colors to its iPhone X case and Apple Watch band collections just a few days ago, Apple has expanded them even further today with a few more accessories — just under the wire for holiday shopping.

For all you iPad Pro owners out there, Apple is offering a new color option in both the 10.5" Leather Sleeve and the Apple Pencil Case: Pink Fuchsia. A dark, rich rose color, this new option is great for those on your Christmas list who follow seasonal color recommendations (I hear jewel tones are fashionable in the autumn and winter?) or for those who just dig pink. The Leather Sleeve is priced at $129, while the Apple Pencil Case is $29.

If you're in the market for an even more luxurious gift, Apple's got you covered on that front, too — the company has added yet another Apple Watch band to its Hermès collection. Called the Noir Swift Leather Double Tour Médor, the band is an edgy combo of black leather and silver details, featuring the iconic pyramid-shaped studs the Hermès label is known for. It's only available in the 38mm size, and wraps twice around the wrist for a more attention-grabbing look. The Noir Swift Leather Double Tour Médor will set you back a whopping $589, sure, but if you've got that "my Apple Watch band was handcrafted by artisans in France" wealth, why not go for it?

Rounding out the last of Apple's accessory additions are a few new color options for the iPhone 8/8 Plus and the iPhone 7/7 Plus Silicone Case. Like the iPhone X Silicone Case earlier this week, this case is now available in Spicy Orange, Flash, and Cosmos Blue.

To get your hands (and wrists) on these new products as well as view the almost maddening amount of other accessories Apple offers, you can head to the company's website.

Thoughts?

Which of the new colors most strikes your fancy? Let us know in the comments!