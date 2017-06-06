Apple updated its iCloud storage plan again. The good news is that it'll cost you a lot less to get a lot more!

If you've been thinking about upgrading (or downgrading) your iCloud storage plan, you're in luck. Apple has just made some changes to its iCloud storage plan that will probably make you happy.

Apple has dropped the 1TB storage tier from the iCloud lineup. But have no fear 1TB subscribers! Apple also dropped the price of 2TB of storage by half the price.

All former 1TB subscribers will be automatically upgraded to the 2TB plan without any extra cost. All 2TB subscribers will now only pay $9.99 per month for all the storage you can handle!

The new tier structure is as follows:

5GB - Free

50GB - $0.99

200GB - $2.99

2TB - $9.99

If you're still not sure which plan is right for you, we've got a useful little guide to help you out.

