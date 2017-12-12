Earlier today Apple officially made firmware updates 7.7.9 and 7.6.9 available for its AirPort Wi-Fi base stations, including the AirPort Express, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Time Capsule. The 7.7.9 update is meant for 802.11ac routers, while the 7.6.9 update is meant for for 802.11n routers. To install the updates to your firmware, you can use either iOS or macOS AirPort Utility app.

According to Apple support documents posted for both the 7.7.9 and 7.6.9 versions of the update, it addresses multiple issues, including the KRACK vulnerabilities that affected many Wi-Fi enabled devices earlier this year. The KRACK vulnerability essentially allowed attackers to bypass WPA2 network security to steal unencrypted data like passwords, usernames, credit card numbers, and other personal information from anybody using a Wi-Fi enabled device. Apple has already released security updates to other devices earlier this year to protect them from the KRACK vulnerability, so it only makes sense that AirPort firmware would follow suit.

If you're a die-hard AirPort fan, don't misconstrue this update as a a possible hint, however — Apple dissolved the AirPort team and ceased development of AirPort wireless routers back in 2016, so it's extremely unlikely that we'll get any announcements for new AirPort-centric products in the future, even though the firmware for the older models is getting an upgrade.

