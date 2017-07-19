Apple launches new site focused on its machine learning efforts

In an effort to increase its transparency regarding its machine learning efforts, Apple has started a new site called Apple Machine Learning Journal. The site lets Apple engineers discuss their work in the field of machine learning in a public way.

From Apple:

Welcome to the Apple Machine Learning Journal. Here, you can read posts written by Apple engineers about their work using machine learning technologies to help build innovative products for millions of people around the world. If you're a machine learning researcher or student, an engineer or developer, we'd love to hear your questions and feedback.

The first full article on the site, "Improving the Realism of Synthetic Images," talks about training neural nets using synthetic images, a less costly method than using massive, diverse sets of real images. It seems to be a slightly more accessible version of this paper, published by a group of Apple engineers late last year.

This new site is a bit of an interesting move for Apple, which has been criticized in the past for being too secretive when it comes to the field of machine learning. The Machine Learning Journal will undoubtedly help Apple shed that image by opening up a bit more to the public and the wider machine learning community.