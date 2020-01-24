Apple has overhauled its Jobs At Apple page to give it a brand new, striking look complete with colorful Apple logos and new feature sections!

The new website is available to prospective applicants the world over. An introduction to the page says:

An open invitation to open minds. Come to Apple, where thousands of individual imaginations gather together to pave the way to innovation. Here, you'll do more than join something — you'll add something.

The site beyond the overhauled homepage remains very much the same, with sections for Apple Retail, Students and more. The 'About Apple' page states:

We bring amazing people together to make amazing things happen. We're a diverse collective of thinkers and doers, continuously reimagining our products and practices to help people do what they love in new ways. That innovation is inspired by a shared commitment to great work — and to each other. Because learning from the people here means we're learning from the best. Everyone here is an innovator, or an innovator-to-be. That's how we create the kinds of products and experiences that few ever imagine. For example, engineers here developed frameworks that have transformed the speed and accuracy of medical research. Others figured out how people in wheelchairs can track their activity with Apple Watch to promote their fitness. Our retail teams revolutionized the industry by reinventing the entire customer experience. And each day at lunch, the environmentally friendly pizza box patented by a chef in our café reminds us that innovation comes from everyone in every role at Apple.

The new, updated homepage is no doubt designed to reflect Apple's own values about creativity and innovation, which it really successfully does through these new, striking visuals.

Applying for a job at Apple never looked so good.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.