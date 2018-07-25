Castle Rock, the Hulu Original TV series based on Stephen King's fictional town of the same name and produced by the infamous J.J. Abrams, premieres today. If you don't have a subscription to Hulu yet (well, you're a rare commodity), you can watch the series premiere in the Apple TV app - no subscription necessary.

Watch in the Apple TV app on iPhone and iPad now

It may be a marketing ploy to get you interested in subscribing to Hulu, but the fact is you can watch the premiere episode of Castle Rock without even having to sign up for a Hulu account. Freebies are fun!

The premiere episode will be available for free exclusively in the Apple TV app for two weeks. After that, you'll need a Hulu subscription to watch it and future episodes.

The trailer for Castle Rock is very intriguing. It's got an eerie, dark sense about it. If you've watched any of the trailers, you probably already want to know what Castle Rock's original sin really is.