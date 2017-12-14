Apple announced indoor maps for places like airports and shopping malls as part of iOS 11 and the company has just now expanded the feature to include 30 more airports in the U.S. and around the world.

With indoor maps, you can see things like security checkpoints, food courts, and most importantly to me — coffee shops! The detail level is great, as is the seamless way you can zoom out from regular maps and into the detail view inside.

The 30 new airports coming online today include:

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI

Berlin Tegel Airport TXL

Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF

Chicago O'Hare International Airport ORD

Chicago Midway International Airport MDW

Denver International Airport DEN

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW

Edmonton International Airport YEG

Geneva Airport GVA

Hong Kong International Airport HKG

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH

Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU

Indianapolis International Airport IND

Jacksonville International Airport JAX

Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS

London Heathrow Airport LHR

London Gatwick Airport LGW

Los Angeles International Airport LAX

Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA

Miami International Airport MIA

Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP

Nashville International Airport BNA

New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK

New York LaGuardia Airport LGA

Newark Liberty International Airport EWR

Oakland International Airport OAK

Philadelphia International Airport PHL

Pittsburgh International Airport PIT

Portland International Airport PDX

San Diego International Airport SAN

San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA

Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ

Vancouver International Airport YVR

Sadly, my local Trudeau airport in Montreal (YUL) hasn't been added yet, but I just happen to be at LGA right now and, in my quick tests, it's working a treat. You can tap to switch between departure and arrival levels, for example, and use nearby to find shops, snacks, and more.