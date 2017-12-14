Apple announced indoor maps for places like airports and shopping malls as part of iOS 11 and the company has just now expanded the feature to include 30 more airports in the U.S. and around the world.
With indoor maps, you can see things like security checkpoints, food courts, and most importantly to me — coffee shops! The detail level is great, as is the seamless way you can zoom out from regular maps and into the detail view inside.
The 30 new airports coming online today include:
- Amsterdam Airport Schiphol AMS
- Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport BWI
- Berlin Tegel Airport TXL
- Berlin Schönefeld Airport SXF
- Chicago O'Hare International Airport ORD
- Chicago Midway International Airport MDW
- Denver International Airport DEN
- Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport DTW
- Edmonton International Airport YEG
- Geneva Airport GVA
- Hong Kong International Airport HKG
- Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport IAH
- Houston William P. Hobby Airport HOU
- Indianapolis International Airport IND
- Jacksonville International Airport JAX
- Las Vegas McCarran International Airport LAS
- London Heathrow Airport LHR
- London Gatwick Airport LGW
- Los Angeles International Airport LAX
- Orange County John Wayne Airport SNA
- Miami International Airport MIA
- Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport MSP
- Nashville International Airport BNA
- New York John F. Kennedy International Airport JFK
- New York LaGuardia Airport LGA
- Newark Liberty International Airport EWR
- Oakland International Airport OAK
- Philadelphia International Airport PHL
- Pittsburgh International Airport PIT
- Portland International Airport PDX
- San Diego International Airport SAN
- San Jose Norman Y. Mineta International Airport SJC
- Seattle–Tacoma International Airport SEA
- Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ
- Vancouver International Airport YVR
Sadly, my local Trudeau airport in Montreal (YUL) hasn't been added yet, but I just happen to be at LGA right now and, in my quick tests, it's working a treat. You can tap to switch between departure and arrival levels, for example, and use nearby to find shops, snacks, and more.
Airports, especially when you're rushing for flights or facing weather delays, can be beyond stressful. Indoor maps take the edge off that stress and help you not only find where you need to go, but places you want to check out while you're waiting to go.
If you live in a city where Apple's indoor maps for airports just went live, check 'em out and let me know what you think.