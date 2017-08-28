Transit directions have come to Apple Maps, but have they come to you?

Apple has re-integrated transit directions into maps — after losing them a few years back when the company parted ways with Google — and that means you can now find trains, buses, ferries, and more, all on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac. But only in the following cities.

Adelaide, Australia

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Baltimore, MD

Berlin, Germany

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

China

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Detroit, MI

Edmonton, Canada

Great Britain

Honolulu, HI

Houston, TX

Japan

Kansas City, MO

Los Angeles, CA

Melbourne, Australia

Mexico City, Mexico

Miami, FL

Minneapolis, MN

Montréal, Canada

New Orleans, LA

New York City, NY

Ottawa, Canada

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Portland, OR

Prague, Czech Republic

Québec City, Canada

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Sacramento, CA

Salt Lake City, UT

San Antonio, TX

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

São Paulo, Brazil

Seattle, WA

Sydney, Australia

Toronto, Canada

Vancouver, Canada

Victoria, Canada

Washington, D.C.

Windsor, Canada

Are Apple maps transit directions available where you live? If so, how do they work for you? If not, what are you using instead?