The store is like no other and floats on Marina Bay, hence the name. Amazingly, the whole thing is fully self-supported as well.

Apple Marina Bay Sands is now open to the public with a limited number of people lucky enough to have reserved their place in line for the big day. Doors opened at 10 am with people ushered into Apple's large glass dome.

Entirely surrounded by water, Apple Marina Bay Sands offers uninterrupted 360-degree panoramic views of the city and its spectacular skyline. The sphere is a first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome structure that is fully self-supported, comprised of 114 pieces of glass with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection. As Apple's third retail location in Singapore, the new store creates an unforgettable space for customers.

Apple shared photos of its new stores a couple of days ago with customers taking to social media today to share their experience on day one. And the place looks just as impressive as you'd expect it to.

Here is the socially-distanced reservations-only line at the tunnel entrance to the new Marina Bay Sands Apple Store this morning pic.twitter.com/SIcJGSp3C6 — Bryan Ma (@bryanbma) September 10, 2020

Apple has been part of Singapore for more than 40 years and this new flagship store is evidence that the company intends to stick around for plenty of time to come.

"We couldn't be more excited to open the breathtaking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People. "Our passionate and talented team is ready to welcome this community to our new store and deliver the care and support that our customers around the world love."

