- Today is the ten-year anniversary of Steve Jobs' passing.
- Apple has marked the occasion with a touching tribute to its late CEO on its website.
- It features a short film and a statement from Jobs' family.
Apple has today marked the ten year anniversary of the passing of Steve Jobs with a touching tribute on its website.
Apple.com today features on its homepage a short film titled 'Celebrating Steve' and a moving statement from Jobs' family.
It reads:
For a decade now, mourning and healing have gone together. Our gratitude has become as great as our loss.
Each of us has found his or her own path to consolation, but we have come together in a beautiful place of love for Steve, and for what he taught us.
For all of Steve's gifts, it was his power as a teacher that has endured. He taught us to be open to the beauty of the world, to be curious around new ideas, to see around the next corner, and most of all to stay humble in our own beginner's mind.
There are many things we still see through his eyes, but he also taught to look for ourselves. He gave us equipment for living, and it has served us well.
One of our greatest sources of consolation has been our association of Steve with beauty. The sight of something beautiful — a wooded hillside, a well‑made object — recalls his spirit to us. Even in his years of suffering, he never lost his faith in the beauty of existence.
Memory is inadequate for what is in our hearts: we miss him profoundly. We were blessed to have him as husband and father.
Apple's current CEO Tim Cook paid tribute to Jobs last year stating "You're always with us Steve, your memory connects and inspires us every day." Jobs founded Apple in 1976 alongside Steve Wozniak. He left the company in 1985 before returning in 1997, and helped Apple bring revolutionary products like the Mac and iPhone to market, before passing the reigns to Tim Cook in August, 2011. Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011.
