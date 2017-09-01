Apple is reportedly looking to move its original content group to The Culver Studios in Hollywood. While the move would apparently mostly be for the office space, it would also be a signal for just how serious Apple is about its original content production push.

From Financial Times (sign-in required):

The Culver Studios would give Apple room to expand as it hires top Hollywood talent, according to three people familiar with the discussions. The site has 13 soundstages up to 32,000 sq ft in size that can accommodate TV show shoots and full-length feature film work. But Apple is mainly looking for office space, albeit in an iconic location that signals its ambitions to become a big force in Hollywood.

The Culver Studios has been the shooting location for films such as Gone With The Wind and The Matrix, and has been used in numerous television projects from The Andy Griffith Show to Scrubs.

Apple has been making more notable pushes into original content in recent years, releasing two original shows through Apple Music. The company was recently reported to have set aside $1 billion for content development.