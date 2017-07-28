Enjoy 'Everything Now Live' on Apple Music right now!

If you're like me, you've been anxiously awaiting the release of Arcade Fire's new album, Everything Now, for months. Now that it's here, there are myriad options for listening to the diverse 13-track dance-rock opus.

Apple Music wants to get in on the fun, and is offering an exclusive film of the band's recent Brooklyn concert, aptly titled Everything Now Live. Most of the tracks are from the new album, and if you've never seen Arcade Fire perform live, this is nearly as good — and it's very, very good.

Of course, new Apple Music users get three months of free listening to enjoy this and millions of other albums, playlists and, increasingly, video content like Planet of the Apps.