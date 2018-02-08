The Winter Olympics are upon us and with the deluge of information about all the sports, all the events, and all the winners, it's going to be harder than ever to keep track of who's where, doing what, and how well. Enter Apple News. From now, through the run of the Olympics, you'll be able to find:

It looks gorgeous. Tremendous work from NBC and the News team here.

For Apple TV, the TV app will provide:

Live NBC Olympics videos right in the Sports tab.

kinda makes you wish for an Apple TV News app that skims for videos and gives you a cue of all the news, sports, and events you need to know about.

For now, fire up News on your iPhone or iPad, or TV on your Apple TV, and enjoy the Games!