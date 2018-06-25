Apple News launches 2018 U.S. Midterm Elections coverage

Apple is endeavoring to make News an important resource for voters in the upcoming U.S. midterm elections, filled with timely, trustworthy information, reporting, analysis, and opinion. Rather than letting loose algorithms and being subjected to feed engineering attacks, Apple is using human editors to provide more human coverage.
From Apple:
"Today more than ever people want information from reliable sources, especially when it comes to making voting decisions," said Lauren Kern, editor-in-chief of Apple News. "An election is not just a contest; it should raise conversations and spark national discourse. By presenting quality news from trustworthy sources and curating a diverse range of opinions, Apple News aims to be a responsible steward of those conversations and help readers understand the candidates and the issues."
In addition to a range of coverage from Fox to Vox, special features include:
- The Conversation, a collection of opinion columns about hot-button issues that are intended to offer readers a full range of ideas and debate about important subjects, from news sources they may not already follow.
- On the Ground, which highlights quality reporting about issues that matter to local constituents on the most important races.
- The Washington Post's "Election Now," a dashboard that brings to life important primary races by contextualizing key data like current polling, what pundits are saying and survey data on voter enthusiasm.
- A weekly briefing from Axios, featuring analysis of the most important developments as the primaries unfold.
- Politico's "Races to Watch," which looks at a collection of races offering important themes and trends to voters.
If you're in the U.S., you can access it from a banner at the top of the For You tab, from Top Stories or Spotlight in Apple News on iOS and, coming this fall, Apple News on macOS Mojave.