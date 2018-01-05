Last month, many iPhone users felt betrayed after Apple copped to slowing down older iPhone models with worn-out lithium-ion batteries in a statement to TechCrunch. Though the company claims this was done to prevent unexpected shutdowns and prolong battery life, the general consensus is that Apple should have been more transparent about its practices — especially because slow processing speed causes many individuals to spend a substantial amount of money on a new phone when the issue could be improved by just purchasing a new battery.
Now, according to a piece written by Joe Rossignol for MacRumors, Apple is facing more than two dozen lawsuits worldwide that accuse the company of either slowing down iPhones on purpose or failing to disclose vital information regarding updates. 23 lawsuits have been filed in the United States alone, and that number is continually growing — the last two complaints were filed as recently as Thursday. One of those complaints, filed by Lauri Sullivan-Stefanou of Ohio and obtained by MacRumors, states the following:
Unbeknownst to iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and iPhone 6s owners, Apple inserted code into iOS 10.2.1 that deliberately slowed down the processing performance of these phones by linking each phone's processing performance with its battery health. Absent the code inserted by Apple, the reduced battery capacity of these phones would not have negatively affected processing performance.
According to Rossingol, the lawsuits are demanding everything from compensation for all iPhone users who have experienced slowdowns to free battery replacements to adding info to iOS that explicitly says how replacing an iPhone's battery can prevent slowdowns. One individual is even suing Apple for a whopping $999 billion. There has been no news yet regarding the outcomes of these cases. However, Apple has issued an official apology and is now offering $29 battery replacements for iPhone 6 and newer.
