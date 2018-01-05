Last month, many iPhone users felt betrayed after Apple copped to slowing down older iPhone models with worn-out lithium-ion batteries in a statement to TechCrunch. Though the company claims this was done to prevent unexpected shutdowns and prolong battery life, the general consensus is that Apple should have been more transparent about its practices — especially because slow processing speed causes many individuals to spend a substantial amount of money on a new phone when the issue could be improved by just purchasing a new battery.

Now, according to a piece written by Joe Rossignol for MacRumors, Apple is facing more than two dozen lawsuits worldwide that accuse the company of either slowing down iPhones on purpose or failing to disclose vital information regarding updates. 23 lawsuits have been filed in the United States alone, and that number is continually growing — the last two complaints were filed as recently as Thursday. One of those complaints, filed by Lauri Sullivan-Stefanou of Ohio and obtained by MacRumors, states the following: