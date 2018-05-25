According to a new report from AppleInsider, Apple appears to be offering free month-long trials of upgraded iCloud Storage Plans to users on the free tier.
Should your device hit that free 5GB limit, you should see a prompt that lets you try out any of the upgraded tiers free for one month — that's the $0.99 per month 50GB plan, the $2.99 per month 200GB plan, and the $9.99 per month 2TB plan. AppleInsider details the experience:
When these users attempt to perform an iOS device backup, a pop-up message appears promoting the step-up 50GB plan. A similar notification without mention of the free trial has long been part of iOS. "You do not have enough space in iCloud to back up your iPhone. A 50 GB plan gives you plenty of space to continue backing up your iPhone. Your first month is free and it's just $0.99 each month after." Tapping on a large blue button reading "Get 50 GB Free For 1 Month" navigates to "Change Storage Plan" under iCloud settings.
Keep in mind once your free trial is up, you'll be charged the monthly fee for the storage tier you chose. You don't want to be surprised by a rogue $10 charge for two terabytes of storage you aren't planning on using!
What do you think of Apple's iCloud Storage promotion? Wish they'd add more storage to the free tier? Want more storage on the paid tiers? Be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments!