Apple Park: Everything you need to know!

Here's everything that you need to know about Apple Park.

Apple Park officially opened in April 2017 and has served as the headquarters of Apple, Inc. since then. The campus, often called the "spaceship" thanks to its circular main building, houses thousands of Apple employees and incorporates renewable energy and green space to make a truly unique corporate space.

What is Apple Park?

Previously known as Apple Campus 2, Apple Park is also known by another unofficial nickname: the spaceship. The new campus serves as the primary headquarters of Apple, Inc, replacing 1 Infinite Loop, which is officially known as Apple Campus.

The distinctive circular design of the complex's main building sets it apart from other tech headquarters, as well as other buildings in the area. Where the campus at 1 Infinite Loop was laid out like a university, Apple Park takes a more modern approach to its design. Precisely engineered curved glass panels are placed around the circumference of the building, with the levels of glass separated by massive, hollow concrete slabs that do the same.

Where is Apple Park located?

Apple Park, like 1 Infinite Loop, is in Cupertino, California at 1 Apple Park Way. It sits on 175 acres, much of which has been devoted to green space. The new campus is just about a 10-minute drive away from Apple Campus.

Has the company abandoned 1 Infinite Loop?

Nope. Apple is large enough that it needs the space that both complexes provide, so the original Apple Campus is used as office and laboratory space.

When did work on Apple Park begin?

Steve Jobs, late Apple co-founder and former CEO, and Apple design chief Jony Ive began work on the design for Apple Park, then called Campus 2, in 2006, with Ive working closely with architect Norman Foster. Jobs himself presented architectural details to the Cupertino City Council in 2011. Demolition of the land began in late 2013.

The groundbreaking was originally slated to begin in 2013 for an opening in 2015, but delays meant that construction didn't start until 2014. Apple Park officially opened for business in April 2017, with teams continuing to move into the building throughout the rest of the year.

How much did Apple Park cost to build?

Apple Park cost around $5 billion, though it was originally estimated that it would cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $500 million. This jumped up to $3 billion in 2011, before landing on the final figure at some point in 2013.

What sort of facilities does Apple Park have?

The first and most notable facility on Apple Park is a massive circular main building. The massive building has a diameter of 1,512 ft. and a circumference of about one mile.

Another, smaller circular structure, the Steve Jobs Theater. It's composed of a circular lobby section, with the actual 1,000-seat theater being located underground.

Apple Park also hosts a 100,000 sq. ft. wellness center, which can be used by up to 20,000 employees from around Cupertino.

For members of the public that wish to visit the campus, there's the Visitor Center, a glass structure housing an Apple Store, featuring unique Apple merchandise, as well as educational areas that utilize technology like augmented reality presentations to educate visitors about the campus and the company.

Does Apple Park utilize renewable energy?

In recent years, Apple has made strides to use renewable energy across the company, and Apple Park is no exception. The roof of the circular main building is covered in solar panels, which generate 17 megawatts of power, with another four megawatts provided by biogas and fuels cells. Apple says that Apple Park also contributes some clean energy back to the Cupertino power grid during times of low occupancy.

Is it true that Apple Park breathes?

Apple Park's primary building is naturally ventilated, meaning that it doesn't utilize a traditional heating and cooling system. Chilled water tubing runs throughout massive concrete structures built into Apple Park, with the structures taking in outside air, chilling it with the water-filled tubing. This uses a much smaller amount of energy compared to traditional systems.

You mentioned something about green space?

Apple Park sits on 175 acres, about 80% of which remains as green space. Apple has planted drought-resistant trees in this space. The central courtyard in the middle of the main building features an apple orchard, as well as orchards for apricots and olives. The courtyard also features a large pond.

