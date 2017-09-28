Apple has a mobile payments platform, it ties into credit, debit, loyalty, and store cards, and here's what you need to know about it!
Apple Pay — or Pay if you're fancy — is Apple's mobile payment service. It stores your credit and debit card information on a Secure Element and lets you use it to pay online via apps on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, or iPad mini 3, or in-store via near-field communications (NFC) on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, and even with the Apple Watch and any of the iPhones 5 or 6.
Apple Pay is currently available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and China. Authorization is handled by Touch ID or passcode, card information never leaves the device and is never synced to the cloud. One-time tokens are used when you pay so your real credit card information is never shared with developers or retailers. Best of all, it's not just secure — once it's setup, it's incredibly easy to use!
What's new with Apple Pay?
It looks like Apple Pay Cash, the feature that, among other things, will enable person-to-person payments through Apple Pay over iMessage, seems to be headed for a late October release date. In a footnote on its Apple Watch Series 1 site, the company says that the ability to pay friends using Apple Pay is coming in late October.
Where can I use Apple Pay?
Apple Pay is currently available in the U.S., U.K, Canada, Australia, and China. Most banks in the U.S. and U.K. now support it, while American Express is first out the gate in Canada and Australia.
Which Apple devices support Apple Pay?
To use Apple pay in store, via NFC on a contactless payment system — in other words, to be able to tap-to-pay at your favorite retailer:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- Apple Watch
What about if I just want to shop online?
You're in luck! All the above plus recent iPads. So:
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPad Pro 9.7
- iPad Pro 12.9
- iPad Air 2
- iPad mini 4
- iPad mini 3
- Apple Watch
The iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Pro, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 4, or iPad mini 3, or in-store via near-field communications (NFC) on the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6 Plus, and even with the Apple Watch and any of the iPhones 5 or 6 .
How do I use Apple Pay on my iPhone or iPad? (What, I have both!)
So very glad you asked! Apple makes it incredibly easy to get started with Apple Pay by including it in the set up process with every new iPhone or iPad. We've also done a walk through for you:
Cool. Cool. What about on my Apple Watch?
To use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch you need to add the cards through the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. That's for security reasons. The process is simple, you just need to follow the steps.
Anything new and interesting in iOS 9? Apple Pay in iOS 9
Lots! Discover Card, store cards, reward cards, and Apple Wallet are all awaiting Apple Pay in iOS 9. Here's everything you need to know!
Reader comments
Apple Pay FAQ: Everything you need to know!
But does anyone know why using ApplePay at times will produce "Card Declined" when physical card works fine with regular swipe?
Forum in MacRumors never seems to get to the bottom of it.
First time hearing this. Mine all work fine
Sent from the iMore App
Had this happen to me at Office Max today. Don't know what the reason is.
Yep i've had that happen. Happened to me at Jack in the box.
http://forums.macrumors.com/showthread.php?t=1807139
For me, it happens at gas stations with NFC readers. Assume it's a merchant issue not accepting.
Ya, there are several NFC terminals that don't accept Apple Pay. It's hit or miss. I just gave up and continue to use my card. Just as fast, anyway.
Sent from the iMore App
My Credit Union doesn't support it #fail
Sent from the iMore App
Rene - two other topics...
1. How to pay
2. How to edit (name on card for example)
And one more: How to add loyalty cards
1. Call bank to ask when Apple Pay will be supported.
2. Wait.
3. Repeat.
Small minor issue.....My husband and I have a Chase credit card---same account and he's the primary cardholder. My Apple Pay shows the picture that's on his credit card, instead of mine. Any way to fix it so that it shows the design on my card?.....not a big deal, but kind of annoys me....
Does anyone know why at some places, for example my Trader Joes i have to enter a pin number and go through all the keypad prompts but at other places, specifically, Sprouts farmers Market Grocery, i just use my thumb print and wave the phone and don't have to do a single thing else. No pin Just grab my groceries.
It's poor implementation on Trader Joe's part and it's very frustrating. I've run into the same issue at Trader Joe's and one other place. It's because whoever setup their pay terminals didn't understand that Apple Pay is already more secure.
Hi, Rene. Big fan of you work, sir. Do you know if Apple Pay and i0s 9 will increase the number of cards allowances because of the new store card implementation?
How about: "How to make a purchase with Apple Pay on an iPhone"?
I have to say (again) that it's so misleading the way all the tech sites are reporting that "Apple Pay is live in Canada." The truth is that after an almost two full YEAR delay from the date they originally announced, all that's happened is that a tiny minority of users can now use Apple Pay *IF* they have Amex, and *IF the people at the cash register are even aware of it being "live" in the first place.
It's such a gross misrepresentation of the facts to just say "Apple Pay is in Canada." It isn't. What happened is that in lieu of Apple Pay actually being available, Apple made a special side deal with Amex to try and shame Canada's Banks into accepting Apple Pay sooner. Amex isn't even a Canadian institution.
Apple Pay will be "live" in Canada when the first Canadian Bank agrees to allow it. They haven't yet.
Agree with you on that one!!!
I would add the per transaction limits that people are likely to run into - I just ran into a $50 CAD limit at Staples in Vancouver Canada.
How do I setup my Debit/Credit card to be used as a Credit card? It's always being used as a Credit card..
I know how to use my phone at stores to buy stuff using Apple Pay. And I set it up on my iPad Pro (which is only useful for on-line).
But I have no idea how or why to use Apple Pay on-line.
Apple Pay has not worked for me. Ever. Coffee shops, grocery stores, you name it.
I never gonna use Apple Pay. Have absolute no use case where I couldn't survive with this and I don't want another "trustworthy" company have this information. Does anybody know how to reclaim the space at the top where the Apple Pay stuff would be in the Wallet app? Probably not possible, as usual with Apple products. They really made another app worse!
Will Apple Pay work on an iPhone in a shell?
Yes, it'll work in a case. NFC will work within several inches and no case is going to block wireless signals (that would defeat the purpose of a phone).