Apple Pay will be making its way to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year. Speaking on Apple's Q3 2017 earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri noted the expansion, though did not provide much in the way of details on exactly when those countries should expect the system to arrive.

The reach, usage, and functionality of Apple Pay continue to grow. We launched Apple Pay in Italy in May and the UAE, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden are scheduled to go live before the end of this calendar year.

Maestri also claimed that Apple Pay accounts for 90% of mobile device NFC payment service transactions across the world. Apple is seeing the strongest usage of Apple Pay in international markets, many of which have existing contactless payment infrastructure that is still slowly rolling out in the United States.