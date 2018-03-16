With Apple's March event lurking around the corner and taunting us with the possibility of new education tools, iPads, and AirPower charging mats, I'm more interested in what might happen to the tool that doesn't get much rumor love: the Apple Pencil.

The Apple Pencil is one of my favorite accessories that Apple has ever made, and it's practically a requirement if you own an iPad Pro. But it's not without flaws: I've added my own pen clip to the Pencil's body and, until I picked up the 10.5-inch Logitech case with carrying loop, used Waterfield's Atelier Gear Case to keep my Pencil from disappearing into my bag.

There's also the exclusivity factor: The Pencil is an incredible tool for artists, but it can also be useful in classroom and education situations. Unfortunately, unless you happen to be running a multi-million dollar school, the iPad Pro's $649 starting price makes supporting the Pencil a bit pricey.

2017's ProMotion tech did give the original Apple Pencil some new life thanks to the 120Hz screen refresh providing for faster draw times, but it's past time for the next generation of Apple Pencil to hit the scene.

Apple Pencil Jr

I'm not sure if it's possible without dramatically increasing the cost of the entry-level iPad, but my chief wish at this point is a "junior" Pencil — a lower-cost Pencil that works with the new 2018 iPad models. Or, better yet: Some sort of education bundle that allows educators to get an iPad, case, and Pencil bundle for their classrooms. I'd also accept an Apple rental program, but whatever the result: I want Apple Pencil in the classroom.

Others (hi, Rene) have speculated about a potential low-cost Pencil also working with the iPhone, but I'm not hoping for much on that front. The Pencil on the iPhone is a luxury, and a mostly-unnecessary one at that. The Pencil in the classroom — and affordably so — is a necessity.

Fix that slippery glass feel

The default Apple Pencil nib is pretty great for sketching, but it's slipperier than I'd like for some drawing and most writing. I wrote a bit about this when talking about the possibility of different screen coatings for the iPad: