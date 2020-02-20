An Apple patent has revealed how Apple's Pencil could one day provide haptic feedback to users, whilst measuring your grip and pressure to ensure the vibration doesn't disrupt your work.

The patent is titled 'Touch-based input device with haptic feedback' and was published on February 18. The abstract states:

An input device, such as a stylus, can include a piezoelectric device for providing haptic feedback and/or detecting user input. The piezoelectric device can be coupled to an inner surface of a housing of the stylus. The piezoelectric device can provide haptic feedback with a force to the housing when an electric voltage is applied to the piezoelectric device. The haptic feedback can provide information to the user relating operation of the stylus with an external device. The piezoelectric device can also produce an electric voltage when an input force is applied to an outer surface of the housing and transmitted to the piezoelectric device. The electric voltage can be used to detect tactile input from a user.

According to the description:

A variety of handheld input devices exist for detecting input from a user during use. For example, a stylus can be utilized to provide input by contacting a touch panel of an electronic device. The touch panel may include a touch sensitive surface that, in response to detecting a touch event, generates a signal that can be processed and utilized by other components of the electronic device. A display component of the electronic device may display textual and/or graphical display elements representing selectable virtual buttons or icons, and the touch sensitive surface may allow a user to navigate the content displayed on the display screen. Typically, a user can move one or more input devices, such as a stylus, across the touch panel in a pattern that the device translates into an input command.

The patent would essentially allow the Apple Pencil to detect how you are holding it, adjusting the feedback provided accordingly. Apple has previously published several patents suggesting that it plans to incorporate haptic feedback into the device. Back in October, a patent revealed how Apple was exploring using magnetic field generator to provide haptic feedback.

More recently, in December, a patent revealed how haptic feedback could be used to simulate writing and drawing on different surfaces by mimicking the feel of drawing on paper.