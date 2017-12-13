Today, Apple announced in a press release that its going to invest $390 million in Finisar — the manufacturer of the components for the vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) in the iPhone X's front-facing TrueDepth camera. This award will come from Apple's $1 billion Advanced Manufacturing Fund, and is part of Apple's pledge to "support innovation and job creation by American manufacturers." The first award from the fund — $200 million — was given to state-of-the-art glass manufacturer Corning Incorporated back in May.

According to the release, the $390 was awarded to Finisar in order to "exponentially increase its R&D spending and high-volume production of VCSELs," which power all the popular (and polarizing) new features of the iPhone X such as Face ID, Animoji, and Portrait Mode selfies. To accomplish this, Finisar plans to convert a long-unused manufacturing plant in Sherman, Texas into "the high-tech VCSEL capital of the U.S.," creating over 500 engineering, maintenance, and technical jobs. Hiring, renovations, and equipment planning have already started for the Sherman facility, and the company is expected to begin shipping products in the second half of 2018. The release also assures that the Sherman facility will adhere to Apple's environmental policy, and will "procure enough renewable energy to cover all of its Apple manufacturing in the U.S."

Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer at Apple, expressed the company's enthusiasm for furthering its partnership with Finisar in a statement: