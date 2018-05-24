Apple's built-in Podcasts app for iPhone and iPad you lets you stream and download all your favorite shows, and discover new ones. You can subscribe, sync, and customize it just the way you like it!

How to find, subscribe to, and stream/download podcasts on iPhone and iPad

All your favorites are yours to discover! There are a few ways to find podcasts in the Podcasts app.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen. Tap Search in the menu at the bottom of your screen. Type in the name or genre of the podcast you're looking for. Tap Search on the bottom right of your keyboard. Tap the podcast once you find the one you want. Tap Subscribe. Tap the download button next to the episode name, if you'd like to download it. It's a cloud with a downward arrow. Tap the episode you'd like to listen to to stream it without downloading.

You can just use standard play controls, like you would in Apple Music. To unsubscribe, just tap the podcast, tap the purple circle with three dots (more button), and tap Unsubscribe.

How to share podcasts and podcast episodes on iPhone and iPad

Hear something you like and think other people will like it too? You can share podcasts to social media, via iMessage, and more! You can share the podcast itself or individual episodes.

Launch the Podcasts app from your Home screen. Tap the podcast or tap Details on the episode you'd like to share. Tap the more button. It's a purple circle with three white dots in it. Tap Share. Tap the method you'd like to use to share the podcast or episode. Share as you would normally.

Now all your friends can jump in on the podcast fun too!

How to sync podcasts across devices on iPhone and iPad

You don't want to have to download the same podcast three different times on three different devices. Sync them!

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Podcasts. You'll have to scroll down a bit to find it. Tap the switch next to Sync Podcasts.

Now your podcasts will be synced whenever you sign in using your Apple ID.

How to set refresh rate for podcasts on iPhone and iPad

You can choose how often your podcasts to update.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Podcasts, it's about halfway down the list. Tap Refresh Every. Tap how often you'd like your podcasts to update. 1 Hour

6 Hours

Day

Week

Manually

How to turn off Delete Played Episodes for Podcasts on iPhone and iPad

If you're sharing an Apple ID with a family member or friend and download your podcasts, you might not want to delete any episodes of shared podcasts. You know, just in case.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Podcasts, it's about halfway down the list. Tap the switch next to Delete Played Episodes to turn it off.

Now the episodes you've downloaded will stick around until you manually delete them. So, if you're without internet and want to go back and listen again, you can.

How to turn off notifications for Podcasts on iPhone and iPad

If you're gonna look at your new podcasts when you're good and ready, then notifications might annoy you. You can turn them off.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap Podcasts, it's about halfway down the page. Tap Notifications. Tap the switch next to Allow Notifications to turn them off.

Any Podcasts app questions?

