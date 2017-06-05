Apple posts WWDC 2017 keynote video; catch up now!

If you missed today's WWDC 2017 keynote I've got good news for you. Apple has posted the full video of today's keynote on its website. The video clocks in at just under two hours and twenty minutes, and encompasses every announcement made today in San Jose. A YouTube version of the video should be available in the near future.

Among Apple's software announcements today there was iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, an watchOS 4. The company also launched new MacBooks and iMacs, and previewed the upcoming iMac Pro. Apple also unveiled its new iPad Pro lineup, including an update 12.9-inch model and a bran new 10.5-inch model.