A new source code reveal in iOS 11.4 hints at the release date for Apple's rumored pride face: June 4th, right after Apple's 2018 WWDC keynote. 9to5 Mac writer and developer Guilherme Rambo found the hint, as he often does, in the source code of iOS 11 — specifically, Tuesday's iOS 11.4 release.

The face itself reps both Apple's pride band and the company's six-color origin; you'll be able to get it starting June 4th at 12PM PT/3PM ET, but you can also cheat if you're so inclined by manually setting your time and date forward:

I changed the date and time on my iPhone, Apple Watch it shows as a new watch face 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/H1tswvCmgh

New strings found on iOS explain that the new face is "inspired by the rainbow flag" and that "the threads of color move if you tap the display." There is also a placeholder image which will probably be displayed in the Watch app on iOS when you browse for faces. Every time you touch the screen, the face is going to move in a different way.

What is Apple's Pride Edition Apple Watch band?

In 2016, at San Francisco's annual Pride Parade, Apple gave special rainbow colored Watch bands to those who showed support for diversity and inclusion (and had an Apple Watch). If you weren't there, you couldn't get one. The Pride Edition Watch band was exclusively for inclusivity.

Right after the WWDC 2017 keynote, Apple updated its online retail store to include the Pride Edition woven nylon Watch band, and it looks just as beautiful as it did on the wrists of marchers at the Pride Parade in 2016. As of Apple's September 2017 iPhone X event, however, the rainbow-hued band has been removed from the store.

The Pride Edition Watch band was priced the same as Apple's other woven nylon bands at $49. It was available for both the 38mm and 42mm case sizes, but is no longer sold in Apple Stores.