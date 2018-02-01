Apple Reports First Quarter Results

Revenue and EPS Hit New All-Time Records

Active Installed Base of Devices Reaches 1.3 Billion in January

February 01, 2018 04:30 PM Eastern Standard Time CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2018 first quarter ended December 30, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $88.3 billion, an increase of 13 percent from the year-ago quarter and an all-time record, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $3.89, up 16 percent, also an all-time record. International sales accounted for 65 percent of the quarter's revenue.

"We're thrilled to report the biggest quarter in Apple's history, with broad-based growth that included the highest revenue ever from a new iPhone lineup. iPhone X surpassed our expectations and has been our top-selling iPhone every week since it shipped in November," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We've also achieved a significant milestone with our active installed base of devices reaching 1.3 billion in January. That's an increase of 30 percent in just two years, which is a testament to the popularity of our products and the loyalty and satisfaction of our customers."

"Thanks to great operational and business performance, we achieved all-time record profitability during the quarter, with EPS up 16 percent," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "Cash flow from operations was very strong at $28.3 billion, and we returned $14.5 billion to investors through our capital return program."

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 second quarter:

revenue between $60 billion and $62 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $7.6 billion and $7.7 billion

other income/(expense) of $300 million

tax rate of approximately 15 percent

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 15, 2018 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2018.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2018 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PST on February 1, 2018 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.