Apple has just announced its financial results for Q4 2017, covering the period between July 1 and September 30, 2017. The company sold 46.7M iPhones, 10.3M iPads, and 5.4M Macs. The company's quarterly revenue was $52.6 billion.

Press release:

Apple Reports Fourth Quarter Results

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2017 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2017. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $52.6 billion, an increase of 12 percent from the year-ago quarter, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.07, up 24 percent. International sales accounted for 62 percent of the quarter's revenue.

"We're happy to report a very strong finish to a great fiscal 2017, with record fourth quarter revenue, year-over-year growth for all our product categories, and our best quarter ever for Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "With fantastic new products including iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV 4K joining our product lineup, we're looking forward to a great holiday season, and with the launch of iPhone X getting underway right now, we couldn't be more excited as we begin to deliver our vision for the future with this stunning device."

"Apple's year-over-year revenue growth rate accelerated for the fourth consecutive quarter and drove EPS growth of 24 percent in the September quarter," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. "We also generated strong operating cash flow of $15.7 billion and returned $11 billion to investors through our capital return program."

Apple is providing the following guidance for its fiscal 2018 first quarter:

revenue between $84 billion and $87 billion

gross margin between 38 percent and 38.5 percent

operating expenses between $7.65 billion and $7.75 billion

other income/(expense) of $600 million

tax rate of 25.5 percent

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.63 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2017 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 13, 2017.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2017 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PDT on November 2, 2017 at www.apple.com/investor/earnings-call/. This webcast will also be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.