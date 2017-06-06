Finally! We can get a sleek, beautiful Apple branded case for the Apple Pencil!

Shortly after the WWDC 2017 keynote, Apple updated its online retail store with a few super awesome accessories. Without any fanfare, Apple added Pencil cases to its accessory line. Finally!

The case is made of leather and looks a lot like the leather Smart Case for iPhone and iPad. It is a separate case, not connected to any of the new Smart cases for iPad Pro. It appears to have a flat back and a sort of sleeve that you can slip the Pencil into.

The Apple Pencil Case comes in Saddle Brown, Taupe, Midnight Blue, and Black. You can order one today for $29 and shipping is approximately 3 - 5 days.

