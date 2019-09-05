Apple is ready to send you reminders and news about its iPhone 11 event.

Apple is holding its annual September event next week where it is expected to announce the iPhone 11 among other things. To keep you in the loop, Apple is offering to send you reminders and news of the event via Twitter.

Apple sent out a tweet that asks followers to "love" the tweet if they want "to get reminders and news around the #AppleEvent." Once you "love" it, it sends you a direct tweet about the event with the option to stop the updates, which is just replying with "#stop." The updates should come quickly and constantly on Tuesday as Apple unveils new products.