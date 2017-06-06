Don't let that new iPad Pro of yours sit naked! Get the new leather sleeve from Apple!

If you've already ordered a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, you're probably already looking for all the necessary accessories. Of course, you're going to want an Apple Pencil to turn your iPad into the ultimate tool for artists, but you're probably also going to want a case to carry both the Apple Pencil and your brand new, shiny 10.5-inch iPad Pro around with you everywhere you go. Apple's released its Leather Sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and it's worth checking out!

Leather Sleeve for 10.5-inch iPad Pro

This minimalist case is made from high-quality leather and has both a pocket for your iPad Pro and your Apple Pencil, so you never have to worry about losing your favorite accessory.

The inside is lined with microfiber, so your iPad Pro's screen will stay scratch-free and your Apple Pencil will stay as pristine as possible.

The Leather Sleeve for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in four colors: Saddle Brown, taupe, Midnight Blue, and black, and it's available to order today for $129.

See at Apple

What case are you ordering for your 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Let us know in the comments below!