In a developer update , Apple explains the basics of Dark Mode and provides a link to documentation for how to support the new look.

One of the major changes coming to iOS 13 is Dark Mode, which Apple says brings a dramatic new look to iPhone and iPad. Ahead of the software's consumer release this fall, Apple has reminded developers to prepare for Dark Mode's arrival.

When a user has Dark Mode turned on, all apps built with the iOS 13 SDL will run in Dark Mode. Learn how to optimize for Dark Mode, then test your apps on a device running the latest beta version of iOS 13 or iPadOS.

Dark Mode introduces a dramatic new look for iPhone and iPad that is seamlessly integrated throughout the system and simple to turn on from Control Center or Siri. With a dark appearance for all user interface elements, your app's content becomes the focus.

Apple says that if developers need more time making their apps look good in Dark Mode, or if they don't want to support the new feature, they can opt out.

With Dark Mode turned on, apps such as Messages, Notes, and Apple Music will take on a more dramatic look. But it's not just about looks; Dark Mode should be easier on the eyes compared to the stark white we've become accustomed to.

With iOS 13 beta deep into beta testing and iOS 13.1 already being worked on, it shouldn't be long before consumers can see what Dark Mode is all about.

iOS 13: Major new features explained

