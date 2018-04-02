Apple reportedly moving to in-house Mac chips in 2020

According to a new report, Apple is planning on changing the processors it uses in its Macs in the next few years. Currently, the company exclusively employs Intel processors in all of its Macs, but starting with 2020 Mac models, it will reportedly be utilizing its own chips instead. From Bloomberg:

The initiative, code named Kalamata, is still in the early developmental stages, but comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple's devices -- including Macs, iPhones, and iPads -- work more similarly and seamlessly together, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The project, which executives have approved, will likely result in a multi-step transition.

Apple currently designs the processors that reside in the iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Apple TV, and HomePod. These devices all utilize A-series processors, a line first used in 2010 with the introduction of the first iPad, followed later that year by the iPhone 4.