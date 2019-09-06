Concerns about iOS security have been swirling since Google published a blog that outlined some vulnerabilities it discovered within iOS. Apple fixed these back in February, but that didn't stop the concerns. To reaffirm customers, Apple released a special message outlining exactly what took place with the vulnerabilities while dispelling false information regarding the situation.

In a brief summary of Google's blog, it found malicioius websites were accessing user's phones and stealing privata data like messages, location, photos and more.

Apple's response to it was short but to the point. Its first goal was to curb speculation about how wide this vulnerability really was. In reality, it affected less than a dozen websites.