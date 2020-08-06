While Microsoft recently outlined plans to bring its Xbox Project xCloud game-streaming tech to mobile devices, its arrival on iOS has entered a stalemate. Cloud gaming soon hits its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, scheduled to launch for Android devices on September 15, but Redmond has fallen silent on the status of its iPhone and iPad endeavors. That comes as the company wrangles App Store policies, with developer guidelines barring apps like its Xbox One streaming service from the curated digital storefront.

Project xCloud's iOS struggles fell into the spotlight on Wednesday, with Microsoft winding down public trials on the platform after three months without updates. Android testers have gained access to over 100 compatible titles in short of one year, yet its iOS counterpart featured just one playable title, while tied to 10,000 participants. The former is the result of Apple's regulations on iOS game distribution, while its small user base pushed the limits of the TestFlight developer platform.

Microsoft confirmed plans to postpone its iOS testing, and we've now seen Apple respond to mounting scrutiny. Cupertino expanded on its reasoning behind blocking Project xCloud for iOS, citing its policies and review process in a statement to Business Insider.

"The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers," an Apple representative stated. "Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers."