Apple Retail is, admittedly, a bit of a broad topic. Though it is predominantly about selling Apple products, it also extends far beyond that — it's about interacting with customers, regardless of knowhow or background, in the best and most meaningful way. This involves consideration for an individual's entire retail experience, whether it includes Genius Bar repairs, informative workshops, accessibility, pleasing design, or anything else that could affect someone once they set foot in an Apple Retail location.

Apple operates both physical Apple Stores and Apple Stores on the interweb under the graceful guidance of the company's Senior Vice President of Retail, Angela Ahrendts. Whether in meatspace or online, they are some of the most profitable retail spaces in the world. If you don't want to miss out on the latest and greatest Apple Retail news, bookmark this page and check back regularly.

What's new with Apple Retail?

May 30, 2018: Angela Ahrendts set to appear at Cannes Lions festival in June

According to the Cannes Lions Programme, Angela Ahrendts, Apple's Senior VP of Retail, is going to speak at the marketing event on Wednesday, June 20 at 12:00 pm. The interview, which will be lead by Apple's VP of Marketing Communications Tor Myhren, is called "Reimagining the Retail Experience." It will last approximately 45 minutes and focus on Apple's retail vision, unlocking creativity, investing in physical stores, and, in the company's own words, "humanizing technology."

Ahrendts has been widely credited with the complete reinvention of Apple Retail, leading the charge in the brand's recent commitment to better design of their retail spaces and connecting with human beings rather than simply selling a product. Under her guidance, the company has also instituted its "Today at Apple" series of workshops, aimed at helping individuals of all ages and levels of technological experience get the most out of their Apple products.

Though Apple is expected to make a slough of announcements during its upcoming WWDC keynotes, there is also a possibility that Ahrendts and Myhren may make a few smaller announcements on behalf of the company using the platform at Cannes Lions.

