Apple said to be looking to bring Apple Watch to Aetna insurance customers

Apple is reportedly engaged in conversations with health insurance provider Aetna to bring the Apple Watch to its 23 million insurance customers. The device would be made available, either for free or at least at a discount, as a perk of subscribing to Aetna service.

From CNBC:

Apple and Aetna held a series of secret discussions last week to bring Apple's health and fitness-tracking smartwatch to millions more people connected to Aetna, according to three people familiar with the matter. The insurer, which covers 23 million, offers an Apple Watch to its 50,000 employees as part of its corporate wellness program. Now, Aetna is negotiating with Apple on a plan to offer a free or discounted Apple Watch, Apple's wearable device, as a perk to its members.

Meetings discussing the deal were reportedly held last week in California, with Apple's Myoung Cha, who oversees special health-related projects for the company, in attendance. At this time, it's unknown how close the two companies may be to a deal, or if this will even happen at all.