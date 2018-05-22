Apple sends out invitations for WWDC 2018 keynote on June 4

Apple has sent out the media invitations for the WWDC 2018 keynote, which will take place on June 4. As usual, the keynote is set to start at 10:00 a.m. PT, or 1:00 p.m. ET, and it will be held at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

WWDC 2018 is expected to see the public debut of new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. In past years, the company has sometimes unveiled new hardware products as well, though that is by no means a guarantee.

iMore will be there to bring you the latest and greatest on Apple's next big software updates.