The complete guide to British pricing for iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K.

Apple announced a ton of new hardware at its September event, and naturally, your wallet is itching to know how much it's going to be spending on acquiring the goodies.

U.S. pricing is always announced on stage, but for the rest of the world, there's more fact finding involved. If you're in the UK, here's your complete guide to pricing for everything new from Apple.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

So, we're skipping the 7S and going straight to 8 and as usual it's available in a normal variant and a larger Plus. Prices start at £699 for the cheapest iPhone 8 and go up from there. Here's the breakdown.

Storage iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus 64GB £699 £799 256GB £849 £949

In both cases the iPhone 8 Plus is a £100 premium over the smaller phone. Apple's financing plans begin from £33.56 a month for the iPhone 8 and £38.35 a month for the iPhone 8 Plus, both over 24 months.

Pre-orders begin at 8.01 a.m. local time on September 15. Availability begins on September 22.

iPhone X

The iPhone X is Apple's vision of the future of smartphones. There are two things to remember over the iPhone 8: It costs a fair bit more and you can't have it until November 3.

Nevertheless, here's what it costs.

Storage Price 64GB £999 256GB £1149

This applies to both colors, and there are also Apple financing options available. The 64GB is available from £47.95 a month and the 256GB from £55.15 a month, in both cases for 24 months.

Pre-orders begin at 8.01 a.m. local time on October 27.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple's latest version of the Watch will also be available on September 22, with pre-orders beginning on September 15 at 8.01 a.m. local time. Pricing is a little more complex thanks to the options available, but here's a rough idea.

Series 3 with GPS only will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands.

will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands.

will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminium casing and a choice of sport bands. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £599 for 38mm and £649 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and sport band.

will cost £599 for 38mm and £649 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and sport band. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £699 for 38mm and £749 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and Milanese Loop.

will cost £699 for 38mm and £749 for 42mm with Stainless Steel casing and Milanese Loop. Series 3 with GPS and cellular will cost £749 for 38mm and £799 for 42mm with Space Black Stainless Steel casing and Space Black Milanese Loop.

Series 3 doesn't just come in these forms, though, as usual there's a new Nike+ model in town with its own unique attributes. Here's how the prices break down for those.

Series 3 Nike+ with GPS only will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band.

will cost £329 for 38mm and £359 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band. Series 3 Nike+ with GPS and cellular will cost £399 for 38mm and £429 for 42mm with aluminum casing and Nike sport band.

The exclusive Edition and Hermes variants of the Apple Watch return for Series 3. Prices start at £1,199 for the Hermes watches, while a Series 3 Edition starts at £1,299 in black or white ceramic.

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV wasn't forgotten about, and the September extravaganza brought the biggest upgrade yet to the company's set top box. The big news is that the new box supports both 4K and HDR video, delivered either from iTunes or third-party content providers.

Here's what you'll be paying.

Storage Price 32GB £179 64GB £199

Pre-orders open at 8.01 a.m. local time on September 15 ahead of general availability on September 22.