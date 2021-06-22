What you need to know
- Apple has shared a behind-the-scenes look at Physical.
- The video features interviews with Rose Byrne and the creators of the series.
Apple TV+ has shared a special behind-the-scenes look at its new dark comedy series Physical. The video features interviews with the cast and crew from the new dark comedy series, which stars Rose Byrne.
Physical follows the story of Sheila Rubin as she transforms from a dutiful wife into a star in the world of aerobics.
Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, "Physical" is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (played by Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband's bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see. She's also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics.
At first hooked on the exercise itself, Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business. The series tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) – the female lifestyle guru.
If you haven't tuned into the series yet, check out the trailer below:
You can stream Physical now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The entire London Underground will have full 4G coverage by the end of 2024
Those frequenting the London Underground will be able to enjoy full 4G coverage by the end of 2024, it has been announced.
People are suffering from the age-old iCloud Calendar spam problem again
Suffering from an uptick in iCloud Calendar spam? You aren't alone.
You can now buy 'Ted Lasso' AFC Richmond merch including shirts and more
You can now get an AFC Richmond shirt of your own and it might be the best day ever.
Looking for a new controller for your Switch? Look no further!
If you want a more conventional gaming controller for your Switch and don't want to spend more on the Pro Controller, you do have other options. Here are my favorite third-party controllers for Nintendo Switch.