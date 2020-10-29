What you need to know
- Apple has shared a new 'Legendary Prologue' video for Apple TV+ title 'Wolfwalkers'.
- The film is due to air on the platform in December.
- It's an animated title based on an Irish Legend.
Apple has shared a new YouTube video for its upcoming Apple TV+ show Wolkfwalkers, which is due to be released in December.
The video, titled 'Wolfwalkers — Legendary Prologue' is an introductory video to the series, which is based on an Irish legend.
From the description:
In the cover of darkness, the Wolfwalkers come out to play. 🐺✨Discover the lost legend of the Wolfwalkers. Coming soon to theaters and on Apple TV+ December 11.
In a time of superstition and magic, a young apprentice hunter, Robyn Goodfellowe, journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh's missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the WOLFWALKERS and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.
You can watch the full video below!
As mentioned, the film will be released on December 11, 2020, on Apple TV+ and to theaters.
It was recently announced that Jon Stewart has signed a multi-year deal with Apple for a new current-events series. Formerly of The Daily Show, Stewart will host a multi-season current affairs show, complete with a companion podcast on the Apple Podcasts app. Stewart will also get a first-look deal for some other potential Apple TV+ projects.
