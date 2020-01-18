What you need to know
Apple has signed a multi-year deal with Julia Louise-Dreyfus, formerly of Saturday Night Live and Seinfeld.
In a press release Apple said:
Apple has signed a sweeping overall deal with multi-award-winning actress and producer Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
Under the multi-year agreement, Louis-Dreyfus will develop new projects exclusively for Apple TV+ as both an executive producer and star. The deal marks her first-ever overall deal with a streaming service.
"I am thrilled about this new partnership with my friends at Apple," said Louis-Dreyfus. "Also, many thanks and kudos to my representatives for structuring the deal in such a way that I am paid in AirPods."
One of the most influential names in Hollywood, Louis-Dreyfus is best known for her iconic roles in "Saturday Night Live," "Seinfeld," "The New Adventures of Old Christine" and "Veep." She has broken records with multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, SAG and Critics Choice Awards for her work as an actress and producer, and is a recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Louis-Dreyfus will be seen in Fox Searchlight's upcoming "Downhill", where she stars alongside Will Ferrell. The biting comedy, for which she also serves as a producer, is directed by Jim Rash and Nat Faxon, and is inspired by the 2014 Swedish film "Force Majeure."
It will likely be some time before any projects with Louis-Dreyfus make it to air, however, she stands as another big industry name added to Apple's star-studded TV+ lineup featuring Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Oprah and more.
Most recently, Apple released its new series Little America to the service, charting the stories of immigrants in America.
Another star added to the list!
