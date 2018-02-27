In a conversation with CNBC among talk of basketball and his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett commended Apple. He revealed that his multinational company Berkshire Hathaway has purchased more shares of Apple than any other stock in the last year, saying that Apple has an "extraordinary consumer franchise":

According to the NASDAQ , Apple's stock price officially reached an all-time high of slightly above its previous record of $180.10 earlier today. While AAPL has been on the rise since plummeting to $150.24 on February 9 according to MacRumors , many are attributing the record high to billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

I like Tim Cook very much. I like their policies. I see how strong that ecosystem is. It's to an extraordinary degree.

Berkshire Hathaway now holds 65.3 million shares of Apple, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission.

MacRumors also notes that while Apple's stock price has technically traded for higher prices than the all-time high seen this morning, this new price "accounts for multiple stock splits that have occurred over the years," and that Apple now has a market capitalization of over $900 billion.

Currently, Apple's stock is hovering around (a still very impressive) $179.64.

